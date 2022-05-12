Advertisement

EMCC names new president

Maine Community College System (MCCS) President David Daigler announced Thursday that Liz...
Maine Community College System (MCCS) President David Daigler announced Thursday that Liz Russell has been appointed president of Eastern Maine Community College, effective June 1.(Maine Community College System)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community College System has appointed a new president for Eastern Maine Community College.

President David Daigler announced Thursday that Liz Russell will take the position starting June 1st.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected the next president of Eastern Maine Community College. I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to create a shared vision that supports students in reaching their educational and career goals and provides business and industry with the workforce they need to thrive in our region.”

Liz Russell, EMCC President

She succeeds Dr. Lisa Larson, who left EMCC in October of last year to join Education Design Lab.

Russell is currently the Vice President of Academic Affairs at EMCC and has held multiple senior leadership positions at the college since joining in 1994.

She has held numerous positions with professional organizations over the years, served on accreditation teams for the New England Commission of Higher Education, and led numerous special projects at EMCC.

Russell was selected from an initial field of more than 45 candidates following a national search.

Congratulations to new Eastern Maine Community College President Liz Russell! https://bit.ly/EMCCPresident

Posted by Maine Community College System on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters make quick work of Lincoln porch fire
Game wardens remind Mainers water is still cold as weather warms
More Heat Coming
Ceremony honors work of nurses on Thursday.
Blessing of the Hands honors nurses at NLEMMC