EMCC names new president

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community College System has appointed a new president for Eastern Maine Community College.

President David Daigler announced Thursday that Liz Russell will take the position starting June 1st.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected the next president of Eastern Maine Community College. I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to create a shared vision that supports students in reaching their educational and career goals and provides business and industry with the workforce they need to thrive in our region.”

She succeeds Dr. Lisa Larson, who left EMCC in October of last year to join Education Design Lab.

Russell is currently the Vice President of Academic Affairs at EMCC and has held multiple senior leadership positions at the college since joining in 1994.

She has held numerous positions with professional organizations over the years, served on accreditation teams for the New England Commission of Higher Education, and led numerous special projects at EMCC.

Russell was selected from an initial field of more than 45 candidates following a national search.

