Construction worker assisted in the rescue of the Cumberland County Sheriff after boating incident on Sebago Lake

Sheriff Kevin Joyce who had overturned his kayak was rescued by construction worker Tyler Leonard of Turner.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Cumberland County Sheriff was treated for mild hypothermia, after a kayaking accident in Sebago Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce who had overturned his kayak was rescued by construction worker Tyler Leonard of Turner.

Leonard pulled Joyce out of the water by canoe.

“I get out there as fast as I could. And yeah, he was he was frozen to the bone and hanging onto his kayak and I said, you got to let go of the kayak. I knew I wasn’t getting him in the canoe without it tipping. So, I said you gotta hang on the side. You know. I said, just focus on your breathing because he was breathing really heavy. I said, just hang on, and I paddled for my life,” said Leonard.

Once on shore, Standish EMS treated the sheriff for hypothermia-related symptoms.

Joyce was transported to Maine Medical Center.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Joyce has been released from the hospital.

The incident is being investigated as a Boating Incident. Standish Fire/EMS and the Maine Warden’s Service are leading the

