Blessing of the Hands honors nurses at NLEMMC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A moment for nurses to take a breath and reflect.

That’s what happened at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor Thursday afternoon.

As a part of Hospital Week, they held a Blessing of the Hands ceremony.

They read a prayer about the good the touch of a nurse can provide.

With the nonstop nature of their professions, this offered a chance to relax in the sun and appreciate the impact they make.

“Nursing is special,” explained Mikele Neal, Associate VP of Patient Services. “We care for others in a way that is unlike anything else that that we ever do. You know, people come into the hospital, and it’s a very stressful time for patients and families, and it gives us an opportunity to connect with those people and really make an impact on their life.”

She asks if you have a nurse in your life, take a moment today to tell them thank you.

