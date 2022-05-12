Bangor Parks & Rec needs workers for summer season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calling all summer job seekers!

Bangor Parks and Recreation has openings!

With the busy summer season fast approaching, they need workers.

As of Thursday, there were between 15 and 20 openings.

That’s everything from helping with the many things that need maintenance, to being a lifeguard at the pool...even umpiring a softball game.

“You think of high schoolers and college students who can’t get their full time career job at this moment,” said Assistant Director Debbie Gendreau. “This is a great opportunity for gaining experience, you know, different things maintaining the city which we all need or working with kids, and if people want to be teachers, or if there are teachers and, you know, Ed Tech’s out there that have their summers off, this is a great opportunity to have them make a little extra money in the summer.”

You can learn more about the jobs by going to the Parks and Recs website, or just stop by their Main Street office.

And so you can stop asking amid all this warm weather, city pools are set to open June 24th.

