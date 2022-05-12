16 Teachers from all over the State honored as County Teachers of the Year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 16 Teachers from all over the State were honored at a ceremony at the State House.

They were selected as this year’s County Teachers of the year, part of the State’s Teacher of the Year Program.

Governor Mills and Education Commissioner Pender Makin spoke at the event, congratulating the group and honoring all Teachers across the State.

Each year, hundreds of Teachers are nominated and one teacher is selected from each county and serves as an ambassador for teachers, students, and quality education state wide.

Debra Susi has been teaching for 39 years and was selected as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year.

She says teaching is a gift.

“We all feel like we’re just one small drop in a very, very big lake. And we know that how hard they work,” Susi said. “Everybody knows how hard they work, especially through a pandemic. So I’d say hang in there. We see you, we appreciate, you and we love you.”

Each teacher received a certificate of honor at the event.

Here are the 2022 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Kelsey Boucher, Robert V. Connors Elementary School, Lewiston

Aroostook: Heather Anderson, Caribou Community School, Caribou

Cumberland: Matthew Bernstein, Casco Bay High School, Portland

Franklin: Stacey Augustine, W.G. Mallett School, Farmington

Hancock: Rebecca Edmondson, Conners-Emerson School, Bar Harbor

Kennebec: Seth Mitchell, Monmouth Memorial School and Monmouth Academy, Monmouth

Knox: Bethany Goding, Prescott Memorial School, Waldoboro

Lincoln: Tracy (Trae) Stover, Wiscasset Elementary School, Wiscasset

Oxford: Ashley Bryant, Sacopee Valley Middle School, Hiram

Penobscot: Emily Albee, Hampden Academy, Hampden

Piscataquis: Nycole McEwen, Milo Elementary School, Milo

Sagadahoc: Kathleen (Katie) Clark, Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, Bath

Somerset: Debra Susi, Maine Central Institute, Pittsfield

Waldo: Nancy Nickerson, Captain Albert W. Stevens School, Belfast

Washington: Alyssa Stephens, Woodland Elementary School, Baileyville

York: Melissa Luetje, Kennebunk High School, Kennebunk

