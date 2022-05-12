Advertisement

16 Teachers from all over the State honored as County Teachers of the Year

16 teachers from all over the state were honored at a ceremony at the State House
16 teachers from all over the state were honored at a ceremony at the State House(Restricted)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 16 Teachers from all over the State were honored at a ceremony at the State House.

They were selected as this year’s County Teachers of the year, part of the State’s Teacher of the Year Program.

Governor Mills and Education Commissioner Pender Makin spoke at the event, congratulating the group and honoring all Teachers across the State.

Each year, hundreds of Teachers are nominated and one teacher is selected from each county and serves as an ambassador for teachers, students, and quality education state wide.

Debra Susi has been teaching for 39 years and was selected as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year.

She says teaching is a gift.

“We all feel like we’re just one small drop in a very, very big lake. And we know that how hard they work,” Susi said. “Everybody knows how hard they work, especially through a pandemic. So I’d say hang in there. We see you, we appreciate, you and we love you.”

Each teacher received a certificate of honor at the event.

Here are the 2022 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Kelsey Boucher, Robert V. Connors Elementary School, Lewiston

Aroostook: Heather Anderson, Caribou Community School, Caribou

Cumberland: Matthew Bernstein, Casco Bay High School, Portland

Franklin: Stacey Augustine, W.G. Mallett School, Farmington

Hancock: Rebecca Edmondson, Conners-Emerson School, Bar Harbor

Kennebec: Seth Mitchell, Monmouth Memorial School and Monmouth Academy, Monmouth

Knox: Bethany Goding, Prescott Memorial School, Waldoboro

Lincoln: Tracy (Trae) Stover, Wiscasset Elementary School, Wiscasset

Oxford: Ashley Bryant, Sacopee Valley Middle School, Hiram

Penobscot: Emily Albee, Hampden Academy, Hampden

Piscataquis: Nycole McEwen, Milo Elementary School, Milo

Sagadahoc: Kathleen (Katie) Clark, Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, Bath

Somerset: Debra Susi, Maine Central Institute, Pittsfield

Waldo: Nancy Nickerson, Captain Albert W. Stevens School, Belfast

Washington: Alyssa Stephens, Woodland Elementary School, Baileyville

York: Melissa Luetje, Kennebunk High School, Kennebunk

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Hundreds attend funeral for war veteran
Hundreds attend funeral for war veteran
Another summer of activities is right around the corner for Camp CaPella, but there’s a lot of...
Volunteers from Downeast Horizons provide “Spring Cleanup” for Camp CaPella
Olive & Pine Co.
Hermon nurse finds creative outlet in clay earring business
Crews were called to the fire on the Lee Road around 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters make quick work of Lincoln porch fire