Winterport man facing charges after stealing items in Brooks

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man is facing charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks.

65-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft.

State Police say they were called to a home on Morgan Pitch Road for a burglary last week.

We’re told the caller reported a snow blower and generator, among other electronics and tools, had been taken.

On Monday, that person called back to report another nearby property had also been burglarized and a cookstove was taken.

Police say the property was recovered and returned.

