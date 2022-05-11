Winterport man facing charges after stealing items in Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man is facing charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks.
65-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft.
State Police say they were called to a home on Morgan Pitch Road for a burglary last week.
We’re told the caller reported a snow blower and generator, among other electronics and tools, had been taken.
On Monday, that person called back to report another nearby property had also been burglarized and a cookstove was taken.
Police say the property was recovered and returned.
