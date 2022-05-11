Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns to help Maine food pantries

Stamp Out Hunger
Stamp Out Hunger(Care and Share)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its annual food collection effort this Saturday.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive traditionally takes place on the second Saturday of May. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event is back this weekend for the 30th time.

It’s easy to take part. All you have to do is place non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

Locally, the NALC is partnering with United Way of Eastern Maine to make sure the food finds its way back into the community.

“Not only are food prices going up, the need is certainly growing. We’ve heard from food pantries across Maine where their numbers, not just because of the pandemic, but even in the last couple of months, have really skyrocketed. We’re talking going from serving somewhere around 50 families a week to 300 families a week,” said Matt Donahue, Chief Impact Officer, UWEM.

“You’re helping your neighbors, your friends, your family members. You don’t necessarily know who’s using the pantry,” said Cheryl Elrich, a retired letter carrier who’s coordinating the food drive in the Bangor area. “So please, put [it] out. We’ll pick it up. We’ll do all the heavy lifting, and they’ll go to a good cause.”

According to the NALC, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest single-day food drive in the nation.

