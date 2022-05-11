Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our beautiful weather will continue for the next few days as high pressure remains over the area.

We’ve got another nice day today with plenty of sunshine for most locales. Coastal areas will see a bit more cloudiness today as moisture, wrapping around low pressure off the Carolinas, pushes northward towards the coast. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny overall with the brightest conditions away from the coast. Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for coastal locales and low to mid-70s for the rest of the state. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the 40s to near 50° for nighttime lows.

We’ll have a few clouds for areas closer to the coast to start the day Thursday otherwise Thursday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s inland. Even warmer air is forecast to move into the state for the start of the weekend giving us a taste of summer with highs on Saturday topping off in the 80s to near 90° for inland locations while coastal areas stay cooler with highs in the 70s. We could see some record high temperatures Saturday afternoon. Shower chances will return to our forecast for Sunday as low pressure approaches the region. More clouds and the chance for showers will make for a cooler second half of the weekend. It looks like showers will remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday too.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s along the coast and low to mid-70s elsewhere. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming south/southeast during the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 60s along the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s inland, 60s coast.

