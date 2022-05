FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a house and barn in Farmingdale this afternoon.

It happened around 1 pm on Northern Avenue.

We’re told no one was injured.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the more than 120-year-old house was being renovated to be resold.

The owner told the paper the house was insured.

