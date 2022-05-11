Advertisement

Mount View Middle School students return to in person Career Day

Students in the Media/TV session learn the behind the scenes.
Students in the Media/TV session learn the behind the scenes.(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thorndike, Maine (WABI) - Middle school students in Thorndike were able to get a hands-on experience in different fields Wednesday.

For the first time in two years, Mount View Middle School held career day in-person.

Students were able to choose what career field session they wanted to explore out of 15 different professions.

TV5 was able to speak with students during the morning session and even had them conduct an interview.

Even at a young age, a day like this gives students the chance to broaden their horizons and step outside their comfort zones.

”I think the biggest thing is we really just want them to have their sights open to a bunch of different things not kind of close off, you know, middle school, we all think we know we want to do for the rest of our lives and that changes two or three times down the road. So, we really want them to just have their options open in front of them and realize all the different amazing things they can do. If they do want to go to college, there’s a bunch of different things they can do. If they don’t want to go to college, there’s even more things especially around here that they can do that they’ll probably really feel fulfilled doing,” said JMG Specialist Kyle Story.

“Well, I like doing the morning announcements, and I like watching the people on TV, and I think that would be like a really fun career. I like talking to people, I like knowing. I think I’d like to travel, so I think it would be really fun to go into broadcasting,” said eighth grade student Julia Richards.

Looks like we could see some future reporters.

Teachers and students were glad they were able to have everyone back in-person for this experience.

