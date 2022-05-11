MDI’s Elena Alderman, Olivia Gray to play college basketball

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Two star MDI guards will be continuing their basketball careers in college.

Alderman to Thomas, Gray to UMPI (WABI)

It’s a longtime dream for Elena Alderman and Olivia Gray.

The two players credited the atmosphere around the Trojans over the years in getting them to the college level.

Alderman’s advice to young players is that anything can pay off if you give enough time, effort, and energy to your basketball goals.

For Gray, she wasn’t ready to hang up her basketball shoes.

“Growing up, we always worked super hard together to be the best we could be. Once we got into high school, we knew we had a goal in mind to be the best that we could. We worked hard, pushed each other, and did everything we could to get there,” said Alderman, Thomas commit.

“It’s always been a dream for me. I just didn’t want my basketball career to end in high school. I wanted to keep going after this,” said Gray, UMPI commit.

Alderman plans to study political science during her Terriers career, while Gray is set to major in physical education with a coaching minor as she suits up for the Owls.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.