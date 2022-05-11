Man arrested following chase, altercation with Brewer Police officer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer that left them both injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, they received four calls about 25-year-old Kyler Peters in a 24 hour period.

All were about alleged crimes at a Brewer hotel.

Authorities received word a burglary was in progress, and when they arrived, they say Peters fled.

Police gave chase and say that’s when the altercation took place.

Neither Peters nor the officer needed to go to the hospital.

Peters is charged with burglary, drug possession, refusing to submit to arrest, and criminal mischief.

He’s being held at Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.