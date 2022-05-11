Advertisement

Maine Country Music Hall of Fame to induct three new members

The ceremony and show will showcase country music performers from all over the state
Logo for Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mechanic Falls
Logo for Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mechanic Falls
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A big weekend for the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. Three more musicians are being inducted.

This is the 45th year for the induction ceremony and show.

Don Campbell, Bobby Reed and Peter Allen will be inducted this Sunday in Mechanic Falls.

Allen and his wife, Dee Dee own the Silver Spur Country Dance Club.

Allen says he’s been making and playing country music for most of his life.

He recently won the Pioneer Award by the Down East Country Music Association.

Allen tips his hat to the long list of fellow country music hall of fame inductees that he’s about to join.

“Dick Curless, I believe he was the first one indicted into the Hall of Fame,” says Allen. “So I’m proud as can be, to be in the same place as Dick Curless.”

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The Museum, established in 2008, is the only country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville.

Free tours of the Museum will be held on site before and after the show.

