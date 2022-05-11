Maine clarifies marijuana rules to try to aid medical users

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters say will protect medical users and growers.

The bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure.

Supporters of the proposal said Monday it makes changes to the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act to make it easier to understand.

The Maine Legislature approved the bill unanimously.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.