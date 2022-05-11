Land Use Planning Commission has proposes a rezoning plan for the Moosehead Lake Region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The State’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry Land Use Planning Commission has proposed a rezoning plan for the Moosehead Lake region.

It was the topic of discussion among L-U-P-C commissioners today.

The plan would reduce the risk of sprawling development by creating six new development zones.

The zones would be next to existing town centers or commercial areas including ski areas.

The commission says the plan, a year in the making, would benefit the economy while protecting the unique character of the 17,000 acres.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine agrees with the majority of the plan.

They say input from local residents and organizations was taken into consideration.

One of the biggest concerns is development.

There are fears developing the wrong places could drain economy from existing businesses and damage forested habitat.

They opened the meeting up to the public earlier.

”This planning process in particular matters a lot to the state of Maine because the Moose Lake region is in the heart of the North Woods,” Melanie Sturm said, “It’s in a vast forest that is actually really unique to the eastern United States. It’s one of the largest undeveloped tracts of forest, east of the Mississippi. And we have the opportunity right now to protect this resource. That’s important.”

N-R-C-M Forests and Wildlife Director Sturm says one of the areas to be rezoned would be Lily Bay Township.

She says it would be less likely to be developed for houses or a resort like what the Plum Creek Concept Plan wanted to do as part of its massive development proposal.

That plan was terminated in 20-20.

The commission says they will take everything into consideration as they continue working on the plan.

The next meeting is scheduled in June.

