Lamoine man charged with stealing missing brother’s tools

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says the twin brother of a man missing since February has been charged with stealing his brother’s tools.

41-year-old Lincoln Snowdeal of Lamoine is charged with theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking tools that belonged to Anson Snowdeal.

According to Foster, Snowdeal refused to return the tools, which are valued at $50,000, to Anson’s wife.

He is currently out on bail.

Anson Snowdeal went missing on February 9th.

Warrants out for Anson Snowdeal include charges of theft and home repair fraud, which State Police say he was aware of at the time he went missing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.