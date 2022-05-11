Advertisement

Lamoine man charged with stealing missing brother’s tools

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says the twin brother of a man missing since February has been charged with stealing his brother’s tools.

41-year-old Lincoln Snowdeal of Lamoine is charged with theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking tools that belonged to Anson Snowdeal.

According to Foster, Snowdeal refused to return the tools, which are valued at $50,000, to Anson’s wife.

He is currently out on bail.

Anson Snowdeal went missing on February 9th.

Warrants out for Anson Snowdeal include charges of theft and home repair fraud, which State Police say he was aware of at the time he went missing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

heating oil prices on the rise
As weather warms heating oil prices show little signs of decreasing
The Senate has failed vote in an effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into...
Dems’ bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The State’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry Land Use Planning Commission has...
Land Use Planning Commission has proposes a rezoning plan for the Moosehead Lake Region
Mattanawcook Jr. High students got to take part in a special performance of Mattanawcook...
Mattanwacook Academy theater students give 5th graders a peek behind the curtain