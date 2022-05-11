First 80s Of The Season Possible Thursday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The gorgeous & warm stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the week as an area of high pressure remains in control. The high combined with an upper-level ridge will bring near record highs for inland areas beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Some locations will feel more like Summer than Spring.

Come cloud cover will spin into the region overnight especially along the coast. There will also be the chance of fog developing for areas along, south & east of I-95. Lows will be much warmer than nights prior as temperatures will drop into the 40s. Winds will be light & variable.

By Thursday, a back door cold front will move into northern Maine. This will bring a few more clouds to the region. Highs will still be warm as inland areas could see their first 80s of the season. Along the coast, highs will be mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible.

Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds. Warm highs are expected, but a strong sea breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph will keep coastal areas slightly cooler and even locations as far inland as the Interstate will be cooler due to the sea breeze. Highs will still be on the warmer side with some record highs possible the farther inland you go. Inland highs will be again in the 70s & 80s with the coast still expected to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

The first half of the weekend will be the warmest day of the week as highs inland will reach well into the 80s with a few spots getting very close to 90°. Along the coast highs will reach the 60s & low 70s. By the second half of the weekend, an approaching low will bring more clouds, the chance of scattered showers & cooler conditions to the region. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s along the coast to the low 70s inland.

The chance of showers will last through Tuesday with temperatures continuing to fall. Inland areas will have highs on Monday & Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s, whereas coastal areas will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog along the coast. Lows falling into the 40s with light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds over the north. Highs inland will be in the 70s & 80s. The coast will reach the 60s. Southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Still warm as highs inland will hit the 70s & low 80s. Coastal areas still hit the upper 50s and low 60s. Sea breeze will keep a few locations slightly cooler as southerly winds around 10-20 mph are expected.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warmest day of the week. Highs inland will be mostly in the 80s. Coastal spots will reach the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers with the potential of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

