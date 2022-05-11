748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 748 new cases of COVID being reported by the Maine CDC.

There are also three additional deaths. One resident each in Cumberland, Waldo and Franklin counties.

Meanwhile, 3,630 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

