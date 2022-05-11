748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
3 more Mainers died with the virus according to the Maine CDC
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 748 new cases of COVID being reported by the Maine CDC.
There are also three additional deaths. One resident each in Cumberland, Waldo and Franklin counties.
Meanwhile, 3,630 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
