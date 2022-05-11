Advertisement

748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

3 more Mainers died with the virus according to the Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 748 new cases of COVID being reported by the Maine CDC.

There are also three additional deaths. One resident each in Cumberland, Waldo and Franklin counties.

Meanwhile, 3,630 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Logo for Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mechanic Falls
Maine Country Music Hall of Fame to induct three new members
Two cases pertaining to the future of the CMP corridor were heard Tuesday in front of the Maine...
Fate of CMP corridor argued before the Maine Supreme Court
Farmingdale fire
Officials investigating cause of Farmingdale fire
The Blaine House hosted its annual tea event Tuesday afternoon for members of the United Bikers...
Blaine House hosts annual event for United Bikers of Maine