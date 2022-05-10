Veazie man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock County is free on bail.

Daniel Lyons, 48, made his first court appearance on Monday and posted $25,000 bail.

Police say Saturday around 8:30 p.m., the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was hit head-on and thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyons was reportedly driving the sedan.

According to police, he took off after the crash.

Lyons was taken into custody a short time later near the scene of the crash.

He was arrested after being treated for injuries at local hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the the crash.

Lyons is also charged with aggravated operating under the influence.

