Vassalboro man killed in crash Tuesday morning
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Vassalboro man was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Skowhegan.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Eaton Mountain Road.
Police say the victim, 51-year-old Shawn Nutt, was driving a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree.
They say Nutt was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, but police say it appears Nutt may have been distracted with an electronic device.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.