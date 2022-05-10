USDA says Maine blueberry growers had a big 2021

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal data released this week confirmed that Maine’s wild blueberry growers had a strong season in 2021.

Maine is the only state with commercial-scale wild blueberry growers in the U.S. Growers said last year that they felt the crop bounced back from a disappointing 2020, when they harvested less than 48 million pounds.

The Portland Press Herald reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture released data on Monday showing that the crop was 105 million pounds.

Good weather conditions helped growers, who struggled with drought in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.