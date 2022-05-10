Advertisement

USDA says Maine blueberry growers had a big 2021

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal data released this week confirmed that Maine’s wild blueberry growers had a strong season in 2021.

Maine is the only state with commercial-scale wild blueberry growers in the U.S. Growers said last year that they felt the crop bounced back from a disappointing 2020, when they harvested less than 48 million pounds.

The Portland Press Herald reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture released data on Monday showing that the crop was 105 million pounds.

Good weather conditions helped growers, who struggled with drought in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Daniel Lyons
Veazie man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash
Maine creates fund to deal with rash-causing moth
Masks in Maine schools
Some Maine school districts, such as largest, restart masks
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
More than 700 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths