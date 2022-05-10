Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain over the area for the next several days giving us a dry and pleasant stretch of weather through the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm as the week progresses leading to a hot start to the weekend with inland locations possibly nearing 90° for highs. Record temperatures will be possible later this week. Coastal areas will be quite a bit cooler due to the seabreeze.

Our Tuesday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs near or a little above 70° for inland locations. Coastal locales will see highs in the upper 50s to low to mid-60s. Wednesday looks good too although it looks like it will feature a bit more cloudiness mainly for areas closer to the coast as moisture, wrapping around low pressure off the Carolinas, pushes northward towards the coast. Skies are still expected to be mostly sunny overall with the brightest conditions away from the coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-60s for coastal locales and low to mid-70s for the rest of the state. A cold front is forecast to drop into the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning then lift back to the north during the day Friday. This front doesn’t have much moisture associated with it and won’t have much of an effect on our forecast other than possibly producing a few more clouds across the state for Thursday and Friday. Overall... Thursday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s inland. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s. Even warmer air is forecast to move into the state for the start of the weekend giving us a taste of summer with highs on Saturday topping off in the 80s to near 90° for inland locations while coastal areas stay cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances will return to our forecast for Sunday as low pressure approaches the region. More clouds and the chance for showers will make for a cooler second half of the weekend.

Today: Sunny skies. Highs near 60° along the coast, mid-60s to low 70s inland. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Lows between 35°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s along the coast and low to mid-70s elsewhere. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming south/southeast during the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s to low 80s elsewhere.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 60s along the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland.

