Some Maine school districts, such as largest, restart masks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some Maine school districts are returning to mandatory mask usage as COVID-19 infections in the state rise.

Bangor school officials returned the district to a universal mask requirement on Monday. And officials in Portland, the largest school district in the state, said Tuesday that mandatory masks will return this week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 278 cases per day on April 24 to 752 cases per day on May 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.