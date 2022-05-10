Nice weather good news for Bar Harbor businesses preparing for tourism season

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The sunshine and warm temperatures this week are good news for many Maine businesses in towns that are highly weather dependent.

It’s also good news for businesses that need to finish up last-minute projects before opening their doors for the tourism season.

In tourist towns like Bar Harbor, the early to mid-May sunshine on the cusp of another busy season is a bonus.

“We’re all in the same boat in this town. Spring comes. We can’t really get to work until the weather shifts, and then we all get to work at the same time. It creates a fun buzz in town, I think. But, there is a little bit of that pressure to get it done before the season really kicks off,” said Jena Young, Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen owner.

The pressure is in getting projects finished before the bulk of the tourists get here, no matter what the weather is. But, it can be hit or miss this time of year in Maine.

“We’ve done this in terrible weather. It is so much more pleasant when it’s like this, and we’re all in good moods. But yeah, when you have to get it done, you get it done,” said Young.

Chris Strout owns Acadia Stand Up Paddle Boarding, and paddle boarding tours are the backbone of the business, a business highly weather dependent, even before the season starts.

“In order to actually do the excursions, we have to have all the boards loaded up on the truck. We have to have all the gear out and ready to go. And so, here I am, using the beautiful weather to make sure that I can get everything set up for the season,” said Strout.

“This whole town is on the same kind of crunch, so a lot of the people who we have, like the gardeners and other subcontractors, they’re also looking at the weather and planning around that. So, we got the jackpot for this week, and we’ll see how it goes,” said Young.

Businesses that aren’t open yet will be in the next few weeks.

Strout says his first paddle boarding tours start the weekend of May 21, unless someone wants to go sooner.

After all, the weather will be perfect, even if the water temperatures haven’t quite caught up yet.

“We got wetsuits in the shed over here, so…,” said Strout.

