Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - We now know the name of the juvenile accused of murder after a shooting in Brooks last week.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 16-year-old Atilio Delgado of Brooks is charged with intentional or knowing murder.

James Cluney, 49, died after being shot at his home on Littlefield Road Friday morning.

Officials say Cluney and the juvenile knew each other, but they are not revealing how.

Delgado appeared in Waldo County Court for the first time Monday.

He’s being held at the youth detention facility in South Portland.

