More affordable rental housing announced for rural Maine

More affordable rental housing is coming to rural Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills and MaineHousing announced Tuesday the $20 million Rural Affordable Housing Rental Program.

Half of the funding comes from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Projects will be between five and 18 units and can be new construction, rehabilitation of existing housing, or a re-use of existing buildings into rental housing.

Units will be maintained as affordable based on area median income and will offer zero percent interest and forgivable loans.

