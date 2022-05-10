Advertisement

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman, found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

The eight-count indictment released Tuesday in federal court in Burlington also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after he went fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Carman’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

The Maine Army National Guard came to Bangor High School
Maine Army National Guard members visit Bangor students
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Mother seriously injured when hit by driver while taking trash out, family says
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Parents say officer used excessive force against middle schooler
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tenn. expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing
Renaldo Jones
30-year-old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center, officials say