Advertisement

Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say

Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
By Savannah Smith, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man crashed his vehicle into the Knoxville Fire Department museum on Sunday, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum located in the front yard of the fire department’s headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building suffered major damage, officials said.

“Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
fire
Crews fighting brush fire in White Mountain National Forest
Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering...
Mother accused of burning child’s feet as punishment for misbehaving
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death