Maine creates fund to deal with rash-causing moth

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will use a new fund to help cities and towns try to control the spread of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash.

The browntail moth is a pest in Maine, where the hairs of its caterpillars cause rashes and respiratory problems for unlucky residents and visitors.

The moth has also defoliated tens of thousands of acres of forest.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to create a fund for municipalities and nonprofit groups to use to reduce moth populations.

The fund is slated to start with $150,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

