Maine Army National Guard members visit Bangor students

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Army National Guard came to Bangor High School to talk to students about different career paths in the armed forces.

“We’ve taken just a fraction of what the Guard has to offer, brought it here to the students to have actual face-to-face interaction with them because we’ve been missing it for almost three years,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Patterson.

The Guard says this provides an opportunity to show a diverse range of career fields that students might not know they offer.

The students were also provided with hands-on activities, some of which turned out to be quite the work out.

“We have a couple of hands-on tricks that we know in the trade, and we’ll put them on the litters, drag them around, let them have fun, kind of do a little bit of PT...trick them into PT,” said Staff Sgt. Orie Bartlett.

For students, it’s an opportunity to see in person some of the options they have after high school.

“I think it’s pretty neat to actually get the students out here and show them what it’s like because it gives them an opportunity to be like, oh, you know, this might be a path I want to choose in the future,” said Bangor High School student Cayden Miner.

It was a chance to get outside, learn some new things and have fun.

