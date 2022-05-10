Husson wins NAC Baseball Championship

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WABI) - Husson baseball captured the North Atlantic Conference Championship, 11-7 over the Thomas Terriers on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagles defeat Thomas Terriers, 11-7, in title game (WABI/SUNY Cobleskill)

The Terriers led 3-0 in the second inning, but that’s when the Eagles rallied to score six runs.

Thomas tied the game, 7-7, but Husson scored the last four runs of the game to capture the title.

The Eagles landed Austin Snow (Tournament Most Valuable Player), Cam Graham, Tyler Parke, and Jackson Curtis on the All-Tournament Team.

Thomas featured All-Tournament performers Lucas Harmon, Devin Grindle, and Brian Smith.

Husson will await its regional tournament opponent with Monday’s selection show at 12 p.m.

