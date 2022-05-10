Advertisement

Hundreds compete in Hampden Special Olympics event

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - After two long years apart, the words that hundreds of athletes had been waiting to hear were spoken Tuesday morning: let the games begin!

Around 350 athletes from Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock Counties were on hand in Hampden for the return Track and Field Day for Special Olympics.

Hundreds compete in track and field events for Special Olympics in Penobscot, Piscataquis and...
Hundreds compete in track and field events for Special Olympics in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock Counties(WABI)

Win, lose or draw...it didn’t matter. Everyone agreed, it was great to be back.

“It means a lot because we have a lot of friends here. And everybody that’s here has a disability. And we have disabilities and we accept people that have disabilities,” said Chris Verschoor, competitor.

“We care for everyone. Love all these people here, love every bit of it,” said Isiah Verschoor, competitor.

Christina - They’ve look forward to seeing their friends and coming together and it is exciting. It’s exciting for everyone. And that excitement from the athletes spreads and and not only do they get joy out of competing but we get joy out of seeing them okay, it’s really great to be back,” said Christina Ehrhad, area co-manager.

The next big event for the athletes is the state meet in June at the University of Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Renaldo Jones
30-year-old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center, officials say
Vassalboro man killed in crash Tuesday morning
Temperatures Continue To Warm
fire
Crews fighting brush fire in White Mountain National Forest