Hundreds compete in Hampden Special Olympics event

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - After two long years apart, the words that hundreds of athletes had been waiting to hear were spoken Tuesday morning: let the games begin!

Around 350 athletes from Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock Counties were on hand in Hampden for the return Track and Field Day for Special Olympics.

Win, lose or draw...it didn’t matter. Everyone agreed, it was great to be back.

“It means a lot because we have a lot of friends here. And everybody that’s here has a disability. And we have disabilities and we accept people that have disabilities,” said Chris Verschoor, competitor.

“We care for everyone. Love all these people here, love every bit of it,” said Isiah Verschoor, competitor.

Christina - They’ve look forward to seeing their friends and coming together and it is exciting. It’s exciting for everyone. And that excitement from the athletes spreads and and not only do they get joy out of competing but we get joy out of seeing them okay, it’s really great to be back,” said Christina Ehrhad, area co-manager.

The next big event for the athletes is the state meet in June at the University of Maine.

