Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Mother seriously injured when hit by driver while taking trash out, family says

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck by a vehicle. (Source: Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas mother was sent to the hospital for several days after being seriously injured in a collision when she was just taking out the trash.

On April 14, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit Shelby Mackenzie in front of her home in San Antonio, according to her family.

Shelby Mackenzie was taking her trash can out when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit her. Her family said she was thrown about 15-20 feet and landed on her head on the sidewalk.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and spent time in the intensive care unit. Her family said she was diagnosed with two skull fractures, three subdural hemorrhages, a dissection of her internal carotid artery and a complete rupture of her ligaments in her right knee.

The driver involved in the crash had the minimum required insurance without any assets, according to Shelby Mackenzie’s family. So, Megan Mackenzie said she started a GoFundMe page on behalf of an amazing sister and daughter to help with medical bills.

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck by a vehicle. (Source: Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)(Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)

Megan Mackenzie said Shelby Mackenzie is a single mother of a 3-year-old daughter named Olivia and is healing but has thousands of hospital bills after being able to leave the hospital after a two-week stay.

Megan Mackenzie has thanked the public already for the help the family has already received and said given the uncertainty of pending medical expenses, they have raised their fundraising goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft...
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
Officials said a 7-year-old girl was able to be rescued after being found unresponsive under...
Sergeant helps save 7-year-old child, 8 others after family boat capsizes, officials say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump