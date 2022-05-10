Advertisement

DoorDash delivery driver shot and killed, police looking for vehicle of interest

A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and killed in Modesto, California.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MODESTO, Calif. (Gray News) – California police are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old delivery driver dead.

The Modesto Police Department said its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting of Andrew Satavu on April 18.

Satavu, a delivery driver for DoorDash, had just completed a food delivery in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road in Modesto when he was shot, police said

Detectives with the department are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a surveillance video. The car is considered a vehicle of interest in the investigation and appears to be a late 90s four-door Toyota Camry.

Police are asking for tips to be left with Detective Doug Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or by email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 209-521-4636.

