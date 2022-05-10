Advertisement

Crews fighting brush fire in White Mountain National Forest

fire
fire(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELBURNE, N.H. (AP) — Crews are battling an estimated 25-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest in steep, mountainous terrain and has burned across part of the Appalachian Trail.

The fire was reported on Monday morning.

The Forest Service says there are no major threats to life or property at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Crews from New Hampshire and Maine and local fire departments are helping in the response.

