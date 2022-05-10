Blaine House hosts annual event for United Bikers of Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Blaine House hosted its annual tea event Tuesday afternoon for members of the United Bikers of Maine.

The event is all about motorcycle safety awareness, a cause emphasized nationally this month.

According to the US Department of Transportation, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely than occupants of passenger vehicles to die in a motor vehicle crash and four times more likely to be injured.

Gov. Janet Mills spoke at the event, encouraging Mainers to take an extra minute to look out for motorcycles.

“Put the phone down, put the cheeseburger down. Stop with the distractions in the back seat and look at your surroundings. Those are my friends, those are my family. They are the people I love. And every year, they are dying because people are not paying attention. It only takes a second to take a second look,” said Stephanie Watson, United Bikers of Maine.

Mills is the fifth governor to welcome the bikers to the Blaine House.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.