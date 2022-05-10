Advertisement

Bangor food panty sees increase in need

Bangor Salvation Army
Bangor Salvation Army(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the cost of food and gas going up, many people are turning to their communities for help.

”We kind of got hit with everything at the same time. We got an electric rate increase, food price increase, gas increase, and oil is through the roof as well,” said Diana Horton.

Horton is the social worker at the Bangor Salvation Army.

She says they’ve seen an increase in need at their food pantry from seniors on fixed income.

“With the costs rising, they got a cost of living raise on their checks, but it’s not enough to compensate for the increase in food, the increase in heat, the increase in expenses overall,” Horton said.

The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people can come once a month.

Horton says they have everyone fill out a brief intake form regarding location and household size, but there are no income requirements.

She says during the pandemic, they surprisingly didn’t see much of an uptick in need.

“Now, it’s coming back up, but it’s not the same clientele we were seeing before. Now I’m getting seniors calling, I’ve never had to ask for help before but this is the kind of situation I’m in kind of thing,” Horton said.

Horton says they give out roughly 80 to 100 meals a day.

As the needs in the community grow, she says the needs at the food pantry are also growing.

“Peanut butter is a big one that we run out of a lot, jelly is another one, beans, and kind of snack items like granola bars and that kind of thing,” Horton said.

Horton says along with the food pantry and daily meals, they also have a list of resources for other assistance throughout the community.

If you’d like to donate shelf stable food, you can participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive this Saturday by simply placing the items in the yellow bag found in your mailbox.

You can also call the Salvation Army directly at 941-2990 and drop items of at their location on South Park Street in Bangor.

