Another Spring Like Day Wednesday Before Summer Heat Arrives

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring us dry conditions through the end of the week. The high combined with an upper-level ridge will begin to bring us warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Temperatures away from the coast could reach near records highs into the first part of the weekend with some areas nearing close to 90°.

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will not be as chilly as they were last night, but still some areas will fall into the 30s & low 40s. Any potential of frost will be over western Maine.

High pressure will begin to move farther northeast on Wednesday. This will allow an area of low pressure off the coast of the Mid Atlantic to spin in some afternoon clouds mostly for coastal areas. The rest of the region should have mostly sunny skies. This additional cloud cover will keep highs along the coast in the upper 50s to low 60s and expect a slight ENE breeze along the coast. Inland areas will have highs in the 60s & 70s with most areas expected to be a few degrees warmer than the days prior.

By Thursday, a cold front will try to drop in from the north. This will bring a few more clouds to the region and will bring the chance of some scattered showers especially across the north. This is not a very moisture rich front, so the chance of showers is low. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s & 80s for inland areas and along the coast mostly in the 60s.

Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will still be on the warmer side with some record highs possible the farther inland you go. Inland highs will be again in the 70s & 80s with the coast still expected to only reach the 60s.

The first half of the weekend will be the warmest day of the week as highs inland will reach well into the 80s with a few spots getting very close to 90°. Along the coast highs will reach the 60s & low 70s. By the second half of the weekend, an approaching low will bring more clouds, the chance of showers & cooler conditions to the region. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s along the coast to the low 70s inland.

The chance of showers & slightly cooler temperatures will continue into the early part of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with areas of patchy frost west. Lows will drop into the 30s & low 40s with an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies inland with more clouds closer to the coast. Inland areas will reach the 60s & 70s, coastal areas will hit the low 60s. ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds and isolated showers over the north. Highs inland will be in the 70s & 80s. The coast will reach the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Still warm as highs inland will hit the 70s & low 80s. Coastal areas still hit the 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warmest day of the week. Highs inland will be mostly in the 80s. Coastal spots will reach the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible with even a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Highs in the 60s & low 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

