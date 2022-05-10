30-year-old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center, officials say

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - State officials say a 30-year-old inmate has died at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

The Department of Corrections say Renaldo Jones passed away Tuesday morning.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified, which is standard procedure.

In January Jones, who was from Presque Isle, was sentenced to 30 months on multiple counts.

