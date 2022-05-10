$1B hydropower project’s fate rests with Maine supreme court

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A stalled $1 billion energy corridor in Maine aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid is going before the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

It’s set to hear arguments Tuesday on a pair of cases whose outcomes could give the project new life - or spike it altogether.

The New England Clean Energy Connect is billed as either a bold step in battling climate change or unnecessary destruction of woodlands.

The utilities behind the effort sued to overturn a November statewide referendum on constitutional grounds.

Another lawsuit focuses on a lease for a 1-mile stretch that crosses state land.

