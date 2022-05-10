1,216 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gatherings during a three day period (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one resident each from Somerset and York counties.

Meanwhile, 2,246 new COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

