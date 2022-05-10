1,216 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
251,905 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began according to Maine CDC
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - There are 1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Saturday.
There are also two additional deaths- one resident each from Somerset and York counties.
Meanwhile, 2,246 new COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
