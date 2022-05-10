Advertisement

1,216 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

251,905 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gatherings during a three day period(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one resident each from Somerset and York counties.

Meanwhile, 2,246 new COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

