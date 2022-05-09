Win-Win thrift store expanding to second location in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A popular thrift store in Brewer is expanding with a second location in Holden.
Jen Nason opened Win-Win in December of 2020.
It’s a thrift store that takes community donations to help the local economy, charities and the environment.
Nason says that’s where the name came from - it’s a win for everyone involved.
Now, they are outgrowing the Brewer space and need more room to process items and showcase them as they come in.
”This is just amazing, I want it to be like, I call it a ‘real store’ that you feel comfortable coming in and that it feels like you’re going to a regular department store that has new items. We process our items to feel like they’re like new,” said Nason.
The new, 4,000-square-foot space is on Route 1A just about a mile past the Brewer town line.
Nason says she hopes to have a soft opening on June 1 but you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for official updates.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.