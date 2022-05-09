Advertisement

Win-Win thrift store expanding to second location in Holden

By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A popular thrift store in Brewer is expanding with a second location in Holden.

Jen Nason opened Win-Win in December of 2020.

It’s a thrift store that takes community donations to help the local economy, charities and the environment.

Nason says that’s where the name came from - it’s a win for everyone involved.

Now, they are outgrowing the Brewer space and need more room to process items and showcase them as they come in.

”This is just amazing, I want it to be like, I call it a ‘real store’ that you feel comfortable coming in and that it feels like you’re going to a regular department store that has new items. We process our items to feel like they’re like new,” said Nason.

The new, 4,000-square-foot space is on Route 1A just about a mile past the Brewer town line.

Nason says she hopes to have a soft opening on June 1 but you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for official updates.

