Veazie man in custody following fatal crash

(MGN)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man is in custody after a fatal crash on Airline Road in Township 22.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

They say Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was hit head-on and thrown from the motorcycle.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Daniel Lyons, 48, fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later near the scene of the crash.

He was arrested after being treated for injuries at local hospital.

Lyons was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and manslaughter.

