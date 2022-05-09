Advertisement

Two people hit and killed by Amtrak Downeaster in Biddeford

Amtrak Downeaster train
Amtrak Downeaster train(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Two people have died Sunday morning after they were hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford.

An Amtrak spokesperson tells WMTW News 8 that ‘individuals who were trespassing on the track’ were hit by the train east of Saco.

Police said 81 passengers were aboard the train that was headed from Boston to Brunswick when the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

A passenger says crew on the train said over the intercom system that the train would have to stay until the investigation was finished, warning that it would be a couple of hours before that could happen.

There were no injuries reported of any passengers or crewmembers on board the train, and Amtrak is now working with the Biddeford Police Department to investigate the incident.

Amtrak trains in the area were impacted by delays roughly one hour behind schedule.

