Sunshine Sticks Around. Temperatures Warming!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain to our northeast for the next several days. This will bring us quiet and pleasant conditions for most of the week. Skies will remain clear this evening and winds will be out of the ENE around 5-10 mph. This will allow for temperatures to drop overnight with some spots hovering near freezing by early Tuesday morning. Most spots should drop into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible.

For Tuesday, sunshine will prevail, and highs will be slightly warmer than Monday with most spots reaching the 60s and some low 70s. Coolest conditions are expected along the coast where a few spots may only see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low relative humidity along with mild temperatures will increase the fire danger over the next several days. The redeeming feature will be that winds will not be overly strong. Another chilly night is expected into Wednesday morning as lows once again will fall into the 30s with some patchy frost still possible.

High pressure will begin to move farther northeast on Wednesday, but still a nice sunny day will be on the way. Highs are still expected to be in the 60s & 70s away from the coast, highs there will reach the low 60s.

By Thursday, a cold front will try to drop in from the north. This will bring a few more clouds to the region and will bring the chance of some scattered showers especially across the north. This is not a very moisture rich front, so the chance of showers is low. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s & 80s for inland areas and along the coast mostly in the 60s.

Highs warming up as inland areas will hit the 70s & low 80s. (WABI)

Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will still be on the warmer side with some record highs possible the farther inland you go. Inland highs will be again in the 70s & 80s with the coast still expected to only reach the 60s.

Another day that will feel like Summer as highs inland hit the 70s & 80s. (WABI)

The first half of the weekend will be the warmest day of the week as highs inland will reach well into the 80s with a few spots getting very close to 90°. Along the coast highs will reach the 60s & low 70s. By the second half of the weekend, an approaching low will bring more clouds, the chance of showers & cooler conditions to the region. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s along the coast to the low 70s inland.

Warmest day of the week with inland communities expecting widespread 80s and even a few spots that will get close to 90°! (WABI)

TONIGHT: Clear skies with areas of patchy frost. Lows will drop into the 30s with an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s & 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast. ENE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with even warmer highs. Inland areas will reach the 60s & 70s, coastal areas will hit the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds and scattered showers over the north. Highs inland will be in the 70s & 80s. The coast will reach the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Still warm as highs inland will hit the 70s & low 80s. Coastal areas still hit the 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warmest day of the week. Highs inland will be mostly in the 80s. Coastal spots will reach the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers are possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.