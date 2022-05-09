Advertisement

Second Street’s annual Neighborhood Cleanup prepares for second year

By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Work hard, play hard.

That’s the idea behind an upcoming event from Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center and United Way of Eastern Maine.

On May 17, the two organizations are coming together to host Second Street’s annual Neighborhood Cleanup.

This is the second year they’re putting on the community service project, which kicks off the United Way’s Week of Action.

The cleanup will start at 10 a.m. at Talbot Park and branch out from there.

Together Place Executive Director Sean Faircloth says after fixing up their own building a few years ago, they wanted to spread that effort throughout the community.

“I hope people understand that this neighborhood is everybody’s neighborhood. It’s right across from the Bangor Waterfront and Waterfront Concerts. It’s right next to downtown. And I think our whole community has a stake in volunteering to help lift up this section of the city,” Faircloth said.

“The great thing about this particular cleanup is neighbors come together; businesses, individuals, groups come to the park to help fan out and clean up the First to Third Street corridor. It’s a great opportunity to get involved,” said Matt Donahue, UWEM chief impact officer.

After the clean up is over, volunteers will be treated to free lunch and ice cream.

If you’d like to help, visit unitedwayem.org/weekofaction to register.

