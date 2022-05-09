Police: 15-year-old girl dies after crashing SUV into trees in Saco

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A teenage girl is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Saco, officials confirmed Monday.

Police were called to Ricker Road at about 3:15 a.m. after someone who lives in the area reported hearing a loud bang. Officers say they found a Toyota Highlander that had crashed into some trees.

The driver, 15-year-old Mariah Bailey died at the scene. Police say she was the only one in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver was heading south when she lost control after going over a small hill and around a corner.

