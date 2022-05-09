Advertisement

Name of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy to be added to Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

The memorial is dedicated to Maine law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The annual observance at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta is set for Monday morning and one name will be added this year, bringing the total etched into the granite to 88.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross is the latest name to be added. He was investigating a crash in Trenton on Sept. 23, 2021, when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell’s name was added to the memorial in 2020.

Gov. Janet Mills will give the keynote address during Monday’s observance.

The Maine Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated on May 25, 1991, by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

