Milford road closed Monday morning

Greenfield Road in Milford
Greenfield Road in Milford(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Greenfield Road in Milford was blocked off for a while Monday morning as authorities worked to help an armed person in crisis.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, after getting the call around 9 a.m., crisis negotiators, Special Response Team members, and medical services from Orono and Milford worked together to develop a safe resolution.

No injuries were reported.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112.

