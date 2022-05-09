Masks required at Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is now requiring masks to be worn in all areas of the airport.

It’s in response to the CDC’s designation of high risk (red) for COVID transmission in Penobscot County.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccinations status.

The City of Bangor says they will continue to follow the CDC protocols and will make masks optional if the risk level drops to yellow or green.

